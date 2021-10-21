After two Fridays of raising picket signs in the pre-dawn hours, protestors who are opposing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate at the L3Harris plant in Greenville intend to shift their efforts to the daylight.
Samuel Schatte, speaking on behalf of the protesters, said the group will return to the main gates of the facility Friday.
“This one will be in the afternoon and we are hoping for an even larger turnout than before,” he said.
The latest “Stop The Mandate!” protest is scheduled between 4 and 7 p.m. Friday.
Some employees at the defense contractor are opposed to having to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as a result of President Joe Biden's September executive order requiring vaccination for employees of contractors who do business with the federal government. The order doesn't allow workers to opt- or test out. Employees have told the Herald-Banner they are under a Dec. 8 deadline to be fully vaccinated.
A small group of the employees also protested Wednesday afternoon in front of the Hunt County Courthouse.
