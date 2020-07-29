Hunt County has exceeded 1,000 total cases of COVID-19, and continues to see improvement in the number of recoveries, while recently refigured statistics from the Texas Department of State Health Services indicates another death from the virus has been connected to the county.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted a preliminary investigation and determined the 25 most recent cases included 17 in the Greenville ZIP Codes, three each from Commerce and Quinlan, and one each from Caddo Mills and Celeste.
Two of the newest cases were hospitalized, with the rest reported recovering at home.
Hunt County had 1,010 total positive cases of the virus as of Wednesday morning.
The numbers included 423 current cases, four less than Tuesday, with 407 patients recovering at home and with 16 people reported to be in the hospital with the virus.
A total of 579 people had recovered from the virus as of Wednesday morning, 29 more than Tuesday’s report.
Eight people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19, according to the Hunt County Health Department. But the state agency has begun tallying the deaths by the county of the individual’s residence and not necessarily the location where they died, which indicated as of Wednesday morning Hunt County had 17 fatalities attributed to the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 5,252 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Wednesday morning, 47 more than had been reported Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.