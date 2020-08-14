After taking Aug. 8 off, the Community Seeds of Lone Oak is again planning on distributing free food boxes in Greenville Saturday.
Hundreds of people have turned out for the giveaways offered by the ministry, in combination with GoFresh USA. The delivery of USDA Food Boxes is scheduled between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday in the parking lot of Greenville High School, 3515 Lions Lair Road.
Volunteers are being requested to assist with the giveaways and are required to wear a face mask, be COVID-19 symptom-free, bring their own water and lunch and be able to list 10-15 pounds. Volunteers should arrive for the event at 9 a.m, Saturday.
The boxes are expected to include fresh vegetables, fruit and daily products. The number of boxes will depend on the size of the family being assisted.
Those wanting additional information can contact Community Seeds at 903-634-5673 or visit the web site at www.cseeds.org.
