State health officials have reported another fatality of a Hunt County resident because of the COVID-19 virus.
The county’s daily COVID-19 report had not been issued as of press time Thursday and there are discrepancies between the county’s statistics and the numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Hunt County had reported 1,137 total positive cases Wednesday, with 735 recoveries, 40 more than what was reported Tuesday. The statistics included 394 current cases, eight fewer than Tuesday’s report. A total of 374 of the patients were reported recovering at home, with 20 patients hospitalized, an increase of five overnight.
The state’s report as of press time Thursday still listed the totals from the county’s report Tuesday, with one exception.
The county’s report indicates eight people had reportedly died of COVID-19, although the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 21 fatalities in Hunt County as of Thursday morning.
County officials have explained the difference is based on a recent change in the way the state calculates COVID-19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information which has not yet been provided to Hunt County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 5,742 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Thursday morning, 97 more than had been reported Wednesday and 463 tests in the past seven days.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County website at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
The state agency lists three locations in Hunt County which provide COVID-19 testing. Depending on the office, deductibles, co-pays or co-insurance may apply and a physician referral may be required. The outlets include CVS Pharmacy, 5010 Wesley Street in Greenville, 903-455-1010; Quest Diagnostics, 4101 Wesley Street in Greenville, 903-454-491; and Baylor Scott & White, 4400 Interstate 30 in Greenville, 903-259-3128.
