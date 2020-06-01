Rockwall County reported another fatality related to COVID-19 over the weekend, as well as two more confirmed cases at a second long-term care facility.
Hunt County has reported an 89th confirmed case as of Monday morning, which involved a patient being hospitalized because of the virus. County officials are also awaiting results of testing performed at local nursing homes, which were scheduled to be completed Saturday.
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management indicated the Royse City Medical Lodge has directly reported two of their residents tested positive after additional testing.
“Both residents are asymptomatic at this time,” said Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville, who confirmed a 13th fatality had been reported at the Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall.
“There have been 61 COVID-19 cases, 40 residents (15 recovered), 21 staff (17 recovered), and 13 fatalities reported to Rockwall County by Broadmoor,” Neville said.
As of Monday morning, Rockwall County had 186 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 154 recoveries and 2,428 tests having been performed.
Hunt County has begun the month of June with another confirmed case of COVID-19.
The office of County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Monday morning the latest case involved a 31-49-year-old female from in/near Lone Oak, who is hospitalized.
As of press time Monday, there had been 89 total confirmed cases of the virus in the county. Of those, 47 people were said to have recovered, while 38 individuals were current cases, 36 of whom were reported recovering at home, with two patients remaining in the hospital.
Four people had reportedly died from COVID-19 in Hunt County as of press time Monday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Monday morning, 2,378 people had been tested for the virus in Hunt County, an increase of 180 people since Thursday of last week.
Teams of firefighters from departments across North Texas have been involved with the process of testing residents of 139 nursing homes in Hunt, Collin, Dallas, Ellis, Kaufman, Navarro and Rockwall counties under a directive by Gov. Greg Abbott, as part of a task force collaborating with the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
The four nursing facilities in Hunt County which were to be included under the process were to have testing completed Saturday. It was unknown as of press time how soon the test results will be published.
