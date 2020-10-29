Hunt County has reported another fatality because of COVID-19, a Greenville man who was first reported with the virus a week ago.
Nine more COVID-19 cases were reported in Hunt County Thursday morning, with both hospitalizations and recoveries also rising rapidly this week.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included five from the Greenville ZIP codes, two from Lone Oak and one each from Quinlan and Wolfe City.
All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
The latest death was reported to be a male, aged 31-49, from ZIP code 75402, who was one of 48 people first reported by Hunt County to have the virus on Oct. 22-23. He was last reported to have been recovering at home.
Hunt County had reported 2,052 total cases as of Thursday, with 1,771 recoveries reported, an increase of 75 from the last report on Monday.
Hunt County has 249 current cases, with 224 people reported resting at home and with 25 patients reported hospitalized, an increase of nine patients since Monday’s report.
A total of 32 people from Hunt County had died of COVID-19 as of Thursday. The number of state-reported deaths was set at 44 and the number of deaths certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 41 as of Thursday morning.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there had been 25,212 COVID-19 cases conducted in Hunt County as of Thursday morning, 159 more than had been reported Wednesday.
