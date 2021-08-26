Hunt County has recorded another death attributed to COVID-19.
In the latest report, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Wednesday afternoon, Hunt County had recorded 6,420 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 42 cases since Tuesday, with 1,364 probable cases, 16 more than Tuesday.
The state agency indicated Hunt County had a total 192 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of the most recent count, one more than on Tuesday and four more than Friday. Seven deaths have been reported since Aug 11 and 10 since Aug. 8.
Hunt County had 7,392 estimated cumulative recoveries of the virus as of Wednesday.
There were 408 active cases of the virus reported in Hunt County Wednesday.
Hunt Regional Healthcare is expected to offer an update Friday on the latest COVID-19 patient count in local hospitals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.