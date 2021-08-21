The numbers of COVID-19 patients in Hunt County continues to climb, with another death attributed to the virus reported overnight.
In the latest report, the Texas Department of State Health Services said Friday evening that Hunt County had 6,202 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 42 cases since Thursday, with 1,287 probable cases, 26 more than the day before
The state agency indicated Hunt County had a total 188 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of the most recent count Friday, the third death reported since Aug 11 and the sixth since Aug. 8.
Hunt County had 7,085 estimated cumulative recoveries of the virus as of Friday, 46 more than Wednesday.
There were 382 active cases of the virus reported in Hunt County Friday, 22 more than had been reported one day earlier.
The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Hunt County, reported 2,997 patients were in hospital beds with COVID-19 as of Friday, which accounted for 22.94% of the 12,841 patients hospitalized due to the virus across Texas. The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E reported that as of Friday, 18.41% of all hospitalized patients in the region were due to COVID-19.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 44.17% of the Hunt County population 12 years and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 36.16% being fully vaccinated.
The state agency said 70.35% of the Hunt County population 65 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and with 63.19% being fully vaccinated.
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state are available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
Multiple locations in Greenville and Hunt County have doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available, with a list online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
