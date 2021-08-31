Another death attributed to COVID-19 was reported in Hunt County overnight, as the local ICU is filled to overflowing and with available staffing a continued concern.
Hunt Regional Healthcare CEO provided the latest update Tuesday concerning the situation.
“Hunt Regional Medical Center continues to be at 100% occupancy with 43% of patients being COVID positive,” Carter said of the facility in Greenville. “Today we are holding steady with 61 total COVID positive patients at Hunt Regional Medical Center. Fifty-six of these patients are unvaccinated. Today there are 31 patients in the ICU – with two of these in the Cath Lab ICU overflow area. Twenty-three of these patients are COVID positive. Of the 23 COVID positive ICU patients, 17 are on ventilators. One of the vented patients is vaccinated. There are three patients being held in the Greenville ER waiting on ICU beds.”
Despite the arrival one week ago of additional nurses and technicians in response to the surge, Carter said staffing at the Hunt County hospitals continues to be a challenge.
“We are receiving both state-supplied and agency nursing and respiratory staff, but many of the agency staff choose to seek employment at other facilities and often without notice,” Carter said. “We continue our evaluation of the appropriate time to reopen Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center in Commerce, but do not have a target date yet. Again, we will make this announcement as quickly as possible when a reopening date has been determined.”
Meanwhile, Hunt County reported another death due to COVID-19 overnight.
• The latest report from the Texas Department of State Health Services, issued Monday afternoon, indicated Hunt County had recorded 199 deaths attributed to COVID-19, one more than on Sunday, and 10 more than on Aug. 20. The county has recorded 16 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 8.
Hunt County had 6,608 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday, 19 more than on Sunday, with 1,471 probable cases, unchanged from the day before. Hunt County had 7,635 estimated cumulative recoveries of the virus as of Monday and 444 active cases of the virus had been reported.
Carter said COVID-19 testing is also becoming an issue.
“Hunt Regional is providing testing in a tent outside the Hunt Regional Medical Center Emergency Department, at our Lab Solutions office in the Physicians Office Building, at Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center in Quinlan, and at our Urgent Care Center,” Carter said. “The request for testing has been much greater than we can reasonably accommodate with our existing staff. This may cause delays in testing results so we ask for your understanding during this time.”
• Two COVID-19 vaccination events are scheduled this week in Hunt County.
Carevide is hosting a “Take Your Best Shot” community event between 4 and 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Community Seeds, 602 College Street in Lone Oak. The event is free to the public and no appointments are needed. Additional information is available by calling 903-455-5958.
• The Greenville ISD and Carevide are hosting a clinic for anyone 12 years and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Carevide will be administering the Pfizer vaccine and it will be available to anyone needing their first or second doses of the vaccine. The event will be open to the public, including students, teachers and families. Carevide will work with those receiving their first vaccine to be sure they will receive their second vaccine in the recommended timeframe. The clinic will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday in the Greenville High School library.
• Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state are available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
• Multiple locations in Greenville and Hunt County have doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available, with a list online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
