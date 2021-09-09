Hunt County recorded another COVID-19-related death overnight, as well as more than 90 new cases of the virus.
But there were fewer active COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, along with a significant increase in the number of estimated recoveries.
In its latest report, Texas Department of State Health Services indicated Hunt County had recorded 208 deaths attributed to COVID-19, five more than on Friday, Sept. 3. The county has recorded 26 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 8.
The statistics were compiled by the state agency Wednesday afternoon.
Hunt County had reported 7,227 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, 60 more than the day before, with 1,796 probable cases, an increase of 34 cases from the day before.
There were 743 active cases in the county, seven fewer than on Tuesday.
There had been 8,280 estimated recoveries from COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Wednesday afternoon, 101 more than on Tuesday.
Hunt Regional Healthcare is expected to offer an update Friday on the latest COVID-19 patient count in local hospitals.
A list of all of the available regional infusion centers and therapeutics facilities is available online at https://tinyurl.com/4cvpm6yd
