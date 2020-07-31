By Brad Kellar
Free food boxes will be distributed in Greenville again Saturday, with a big crowd expected.
Bertram Cooper, executive director of the Community Seeds of Lone Oak, said the turnout for the event on the morning of July 25 was among the largest yet.
“What an awesome day! God is good,” Cooper said. “Cars were lined up from the high school stadium parking lot almost all the way to Wesley Street.”
The ministry, in combination with GoFresh USA, will be delivering USDA Food Boxes between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday in the parking lot of Greenville High School, 3515 Lions Lair Road.
Volunteers are still needed to assist with the giveaways and are required to wear a face mask, be COVID-19 symptom-free, bring their water and lunch and be able to list 10-15 pounds. Volunteers should arrive for the event at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The boxes are expected to include fresh vegetables, fruit and daily products. The number of boxes will depend on the size of the family being assisted.
Those wanting additional information can contact Community Seeds at 903-634-5673 or visit the website at www.cseeds.org.
