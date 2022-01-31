After the COVID-19 pandemic forced a cancellation last year, one of Greenville’s most popular, and tastiest, events is set to return next month.
The annual Greenville Noon Rotary Club Chili Fest is scheduled on Thursday, Feb. 24, National Chili Day.
The Chili Fest will be held at the the Landmark, 2920 Lee Street downtown and will again also feature a silent auction featuring hundreds of items donated by local merchants and individuals.
Proceeds from the Chili Fest go toward funding local service projects undertaken by the Greenville Noon Rotary.
Tickets are $10 per person and are available from any Rotary Club member or at the door on the day of the event.
