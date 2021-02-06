The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause the cancelations of some of Hunt County’s favorite activities.
The annual Greenville Noon Rotary Club Chili Fest is the latest victim, as the event, which would have taken place on Thursday, Feb. 25, National Chili Day, will not be held this year.
“Sadly we have decided to cancel it. We just don’t think we can pull it off safely this year,” said the club’s Katy Hurry Ridge.
The Chili Fest is typically scheduled at the Landmark on Lee Street and also features a silent auction featuring hundreds of items donated by local merchants and individuals.
Proceeds from the Chili Fest went toward funding local service projects undertaken by the Greenville Noon Rotary.
