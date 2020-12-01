One of Greenville’s longest-running Christmas traditions will continue this year, as the presentation of the Ridgecrest Baptist Church live Nativity program has been scheduled on the night of Dec. 24.
The church has announced the Nativity will be part of the Christmas Eve service at the church, 6801 Wesley St., and will begin at 6 p.m. The event is also expected to include Christmas carols, the reading of the Christmas story and a message from Ridgecrest’s pastor and will be conducted outside.
Ongoing renovations to the church building in Greenville resulted in the Nativity being performed on the steps of the Hunt County Courthouse for the past three years.
The Nativity typically is performed at the south side of the church, presented on the three nights leading to Christmas Eve.
The live Nativity program began in 1965, which was also the year the church itself was organized. At that time the church met in the former Travis elementary school building at Wesley and O’Neal streets. The Nativity has been presented each year since, except for 1973, when the energy crisis resulted in a federally-mandated reduction of electricity.
There is no charge for viewing the Nativity. Three dozen people usually participate, with four shifts of nine people rotating every 30 minutes. Several groups sign up to participate each year, including some from the church’s Hispanic affiliate, Mission Bautista Ridgecrest.
