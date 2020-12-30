Local residents will have to wait just a little longer before they can learn who will be the next “Worthy Citizen.”
The 2021 Greenville Chamber/Board of Development Annual Banquet, which typically is one of the first big events of any year, has not yet been scheduled according to interim Chamber President/CEO Shelly Corrales.
“It’s been canceled at the moment,” Corrales said when contacted Tuesday. “We hope to reschedule it for March.”
The 100th annual event, with the theme of “Cheers to `100 Years” was held Feb. 13, 2019 at the headquarters for Innovation First International, during which Jerry Ransom was named the 2019 Worthy Citizen.
The night also usually includes the presentation of the Ambassador and Board Member of the Year, as well as the Passing of the Gavels, a recognition of board members and the Community Investment Awards.
The late Hunt County Judge John L Horn was named as the Worthy Citizen for 2018, shortly after he also was honored with the Greenville Board of Development’s inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award for Economic Development.
Jack Finney helped establish the Worthy Citizen award, which is paid for by a trust Finney established before he died.
Finney was named Worthy Citizen himself, claiming the award in 1988.
In fact, according to noted local historian W. Walworth Harrison, the trophy was originally known as “The Jack Finney Worthy Citizen Award”, and was begun in 1947, when Robert Henson of Henson-Kickernick was president of the Chamber.
Harrison said Finney donated the award and the first official winner was Mike A. Rickard, for his service as the Chamber president in 1946.
