On Wednesday, the Greenville Animal Control Shelter was temporarily closed to the public in response to COVID-19 exposure.
While the building will be locked to public entry for at least a week, animal control staff will still be responding to regular emergency calls for service, such as picking up potentially dangerous stray animals.
Residents whose pets have gone missing will also be able to call the shelter to ask if a dog or cat matching their pet’s description was recently taken in.
“The building is just closed to the public for now, both because of COVID and because their staff is down really low right now,” Greenville Engagement Coordinator Bridget Saxton told the Herald-Banner.
In a press release sent out by the city of Greenville Tuesday, a duration of the temporary closure was not given, but did say that the situation would be “reassessed in one week.”
To call the Greenville Animal Control Shelter, dial 903-457-2990.
