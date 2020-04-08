In response to concerns from animal lovers throughout the community, the Greenville Animal Control Shelter is now allowing approved animal rescue organizations to make appointments to pull dogs and cats to find forever homes for, even though the shelter is still closed to the public as a precaution against potential spread of coronavirus.
Appointments to pull animals from the shelter must be made via email sent to animalcontrol@ci.greenville.tx.us. The email needs to include the name of the rescue organization, the name of the person who will be picking up the animal, and a phone number where the applicant can be reached during the day.
Appointments to pull animals can only be made for the shelter’s regular weekday hours from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
As of now, the Greenville Animal Control Shelter and all other city of Greenville-owned buildings are closed to the general public while shelter in place is in effect.
