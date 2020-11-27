The Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum will open two Christmas-themed exhibits in December – a collection of ceramic Santa Claus figures, and another of folk art Nativity scenes from around the world.
The collection of Santas on display include figures by Lenox, Pipka, Kinkade and Jim Shore. Lenox was founded in 1889 and is, therefore, one of the first American manufacturers of decorative china. Meanwhile, Pipka's Santas are mostly inspired by European-style Sinterklaases and Father Christmases.
The Nativity scenes are owned by Greenville native Pud Kearns, who began collecting folk art nativity scenes in 1975.
“I’ve always loved folk art, and when I started collecting I decided on Nativity scenes because I like seeing the combination and clash between cultures you can see when you look at them,” Kearns said. “You can see both European and native influences in these pieces of art ... so my collection is really a folk art collection with a Nativity theme.”
Kearns' hundreds of Nativity scenes include one from South Sudan that was sculpted from mud in much the same way as the plaster in traditional mud huts and a needlepoint Nativity scene that's near and dear to hear because it was made by her mother, Mary Lauderdale. Made over several years as her mother worked at improving her needlepoint skills, each piece became increasingly more intricate with its embroidery than the last.
“As she went through making them, she got braver with each one,” Kearns said. “She also used real camel wool for the camel’s fur and tore up a piece of burlap for the shepherd’s robes, to give them a more ragged look.”
To read the stories behind several more of Kearns' folk art Nativity scenes, check out the latest issue of Greenville Life magazine.
The museum's Christmas exhibits will be on display through Jan. 15, and general admission to the is $6 for adults, $4 seniors/veterans/college students, and $2 for 6-18-year-olds.
The museum's gift shop will also be having a pre-Christmas sale Dec. 15-19 on books, ornaments, jewelry, toys and craft kits.
For additional information, contact the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum at 903-450-4502.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.