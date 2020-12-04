With it being unable to host its annual Tour of Homes fundraiser this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Altrusa Club of Greenville has a plan to show off some of the best items from inside the homes, all at one location.
Altrusa has scheduled the “Showcase of Keepsakes and Collectables,” starting at 1 p.m. Sunday in the cafeteria of Greenville High School, 3515 Lions Lair Road.
Those attending the event will have an opportunity to view a selection of unique collections from various community members, in-person, as well as via a virtual option.
This year proceeds, up to $10,000, will go to Raffa Clinic, to provide Parenting Education, classes which help parents develop self-confidence, build skills to be better parents and provide needed items for their family. The parents who attend the classes will “earn" items that will be beneficial for their families. The items include diapers, clothing and other essentials.
The remainder of the proceeds will help to fund other Altrusa Club service projects throughout the year.
Tickets are $15 each and are available from any Altrusan or online at AltrusaGreenville.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.