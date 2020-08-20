Like everyone, the judges, attorneys and staff who operate in the Hunt County courts have been drastically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The courthouse has been closed to the public for months, trials and hearings have been postponed while others have been conducted via online and video conferencing. Cleanings are non-stop and dockets are constantly being adjusted to allow for the rapidly changing schedules of judges, attorneys and witnesses.
And, things are not going to go back to the way they were any time soon.
“It has changed, it is not the same,” said 354th District Court Judge Keli Aiken, who was the guest speaker for Wednesday’s meeting of the Greenville Noon Rotary Club. “I do know you have the same group of committed, dedicated public servants who are working as hard we can in order to make it workable.”
One of the biggest issues is how, since March, there have been no jury trials conducted in Hunt County’s two district courts or in the two County Courts At Law.
Aiken said the scheduling of when the trials can resume is at the discretion of the Texas Supreme Court, the state’s highest civil court, and the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, which is the highest criminal court. The panels have issued 23 emergency orders about the pandemic, the most recent in early August.
“And it postponed all jury trials for all cases until after Oct. 1,” Aiken said.
Once the trials are allowed to resume, choosing a jury will be a difficult process.
Aiken said 500 people are routinely summoned to appear for jury service in a typical jury trial, which would now require six-foot distancing, dealing with entering and exiting the courtrooms, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and more.
On top of that, recent models show only about 10 to 30 percent of the people who receive a summons during the pandemic would appear for a jury pool.
“Before COVID I would send out 500 summons and get 130 people, on a good day,” Aiken said. If the models hold, it would be impossible to choose a jury panel.
The courtrooms are regularly cleaned by the courthouse maintenance crews, which were never designed to handle the work involved with disinfecting the rooms during a pandemic.
“Sometimes we have multiple times a day that we have to clean,” Aiken said, with the procedure intensified in the event someone has been tested or confirmed positive for COVID-19.
The few hearings were have been conducted in the courthouse have had to be spaced to reduce the number of people in the hallways.
“So the judges are all working with each other … so that we can stagger our hearings,” Aiken said.
As of Wednesday, the plan was to allow the courthouse to reopen to the public on Sept. 14, but that and when trials are allowed to resume, may still be postponed.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court has entered into rental agreements with the Greenville Municipal Auditorium, also known as the GMA, and the Texan Theater for the county’s use for jury selections.
Aiken said the county currently has multiple capital murder and murder cases pending, not to mention child abuse, sexual assault and major drug possession cases.
Once the trials do begin, they will be phased in and will not be scheduled in masses.
Aiken said that as of today, the delays because of the pandemic has pushed the overall court dockets back by about a year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.