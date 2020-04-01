Multiple agencies and organizations are seeking donations of items that can help assist patients and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the donations requested are N95 respirators and surgical masks/face masks, examples of personal protective equipment used to protect the wearer from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face.
The Hunt Regional Healthcare Center in Greenville said it has been contacted by several individuals wanting to make donations of N95 masks. Anyone wishing to make a donation can contact Billy Robinson, director of materials management, at 903-408-1091.
The Project Grace Foundation is collecting CPAP and BiPap machines. BiPAP stands for Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure and is similar to CPAP, which stands for continuous positive airway pressure and is commonly used to help relieve sleep apnea.
“COVID-19 patients that are able to come off a ventilator and use a CPAP or BiPAP machine, will free up a ventilator for a patient in need,” said Brittany Peters Sim with Project Grace. “Even if we only collect 3 — that could save 10 lives.”
The organization is also asking for donations of any N95 masks, including used ones that can be cleaned and sanitized.
Anyone wanting to make a donation can do so during business hours at Coker-Mathews Funeral Home, 5100 Interstate 30 in Greenville or can call Sims at 903-455-4110.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.