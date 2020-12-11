The Greenville City Council authorized an $89,700 contract between the city and Roadway Asset Services (RAS) Tuesday, in which the contractor will use multiple artificially intelligent software tools to inspect the quality of Greenville’s roads, as well as collect data and make analyses.
One of the tools that RAS plans to use in its survey of Greenville’s roads is its PAVE INTEL software, in which a vehicle equipped with a RAS IRIS PavePro laser scanner will be driven through the city to detect cracks and other flaws to formulate a pavement condition index rating.
“A rating of 70 or higher will be considered acceptable, but streets rated below that will indicate ones that are starting to fail,” Greenville Director of Public Works Press Tompkins said at the city council’s work session Tuesday.
During his presentation, Tompkins emphasized that the data collected by RAS would be considered along with other factors in the determination of which streets receive a higher priority for repairs.
“If a street has a rating of 45, then we know that it is a high priority street to get fixed, but we also look at the traffic that’s on it and other conditions on it,” Tompkins said. “I don’t want to go spend $500,000 on a road that has two people on it when I need to spend $500,000 on a road that’s got 50 people on it.
“Those are some of the attributes we will put in to make sure we get the streets we need done,” he explained.
RAS plans to begin their survey in January and expects the process to take about three months to complete.
The detailed pavement assessment came in part from recommendations from a committee that included city council members Jerry Ransom, Cedric Dean and Al Atkins – which was formed after a discussion at the council’s Aug. 25 meeting, when multiple members recommended “reinventing” the city’s street improvement plan process and looking into “ways to get more out of” the $2 million typically allotted to street improvement in the city’s annual budget.
At the meeting in August, both council members Ransom and Brent Money recommended pursuing a bond (possibly of about $10 million) to do more repairs “all at once,” and to instead use the $2 million set aside for the street improvement plan to make payments toward that bond.
Before voting to approve the contract at Tuesday’s meeting, Ransom mentioned that the data collected through RAS’s survey could be used to demonstrate the need for repairs in the advertising for such a bond.
