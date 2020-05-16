More than 1,500 people in Hunt County have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, with another free testing site scheduled in the county in the coming week.
The official daily report from County Judge Bobby Stovall’s office indicated Hunt County was listing 63 total confirmed cases of the virus as of Saturday morning. Of those, 43 people were said to have recovered, while 17 individuals were listed as current cases, all of whom were reported recovering at home.
Three people were reported to have died in Hunt County due to COVID-19 asof Wednesday.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, a total of 1,534 people had been tested in Hunt County as of Saturday morning, 53 more than at the same point Friday.
The Commerce Fire Department, 1103 Sycamore Street, will be hosting a free COVID-19 testing site starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 20. Appointments are required and can be scheduled starting on Monday by visiting txcovidtest.org or calling 512-883-2400.
Mobile testing is also scheduled from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Pointe Church, 701 E. Interstate 30 in Rockwall. Appointments are also required and can be arranged via the above locations.
Those taking the test at either site will be screened before the process begins to determine if they are showing symptoms of the virus.
