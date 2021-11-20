After two consecutive reports of declines in the statistics, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Hunt County almost doubled in one week, with additional deaths attributed to the virus.
A COVID-19 vaccination event remains underway in Greenville.
• In its latest report, the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated there were 95 active COVID-19 cases in Hunt County, 45 more than the 50 reported one week earlier.
Hunt County had recorded a total of 310 deaths attributed to COVID-19, two more than one week earlier and 10 more in two weeks. The statistics were compiled by the state agency Friday afternoon.
As of Nov. 4, children 5 and older are included in the total number of people eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the eligible population denominator reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services of those fully vaccinated include all Texans 5 years of age and older.
As of Friday, 42.09% of Hunt County residents eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine were reported as fully vaccinated.
• A COVID-19 vaccine event is continuing in Hunt County via a collaboration between Carevide and community partners at 501 Air Park Avenue in Greenville. Carevide is currently offering the offering Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Pediatric vaccines for children ages 5-11 are not currently available at the event. To schedule an appointment, visit: https://bit.ly/2ZB0lBL
