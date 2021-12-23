As the omicron variant takes hold in Texas and across the nation, the curve is once again bending upward on the number of likely and probable new COVID-19 cases in Hunt County, the latest data from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) shows.
Meanwhile, with spread of the new variant, public health experts fear that the state’s healthcare system could once again be highly stressed within weeks.
“It’s really accelerating fast,” Dr. Peter Hotez, a virologist at Baylor College of Medicine, told The Texas Tribune. “I think we’re going to be in the middle of it by Christmas.”
Much remains unknown about the omicron variant, but scientists believe vaccination should still offer strong protection against hospitalization or death, the Associated Press reported this week.
The rate of fully vaccinated people in Hunt County stood at 43% on Dec. 21. Statewide, the number was 60.5%, according to DSHS.
President Biden announced Tuesday that the federal government intends to purchase 500 million coronavirus rapid tests and ship them free to Americans starting in January. People will use a new website to order their tests, which will then be sent to them by U.S. mail at no charge, the White House said.
The federal government will also establish new testing sites and use the Defense Production Act to help manufacture more tests. The new testing sites will add to 20,000 already available. White House officials said they’re working with Google so that people will be able to find them by searching “free COVID test near me,” according to the AP.
Still, Biden’s testing surge would fall far short of the levels needed for all Americans to test at the recommended rate of twice weekly. The U.S. would need 2.3 billion tests per month for everyone 12 and older to do that, according to the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation. That’s nearly five times more than the half-billion tests Biden will deploy.
Currently, the U.S. can conduct about 600 million tests per month, with home tests accounting for about half, according to researchers from Arizona State University.
In another prong to Biden’s plan, he is prepared to deploy an additional 1,000 troops with medical skills to assist hospitals buckling under the virus surge, the AP reported.
As of Dec. 21, Trauma Service Area E, which includes hospitals in Hunt and 18 other counties in and around the Metroplex, reported that 6.67% of patients have illnesses associated with COVID-19. The figure has remained largely flat for several weeks. The most recent high-water mark of 21.6% occurred on Aug. 16 amid a summer surge in cases.
DSHS numbers for Hunt County show that as of Dec. 21, there were 237 likely cases of COVID-19 in the county, up from 149 on Dec. 15. The number of new confirmed cases stood at 23, up from 3 on Dec. 15.
Since the pandemic began, the county has experienced 8,786 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 314 people have died, DSHS statistics show.
