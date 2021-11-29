The number of active COVID-19 cases in Hunt County continues to rise, as does the number of deaths attributed to the virus.
A COVID-19 vaccination event remains underway in Greenville.
• In its first report since before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated there were 104 active COVID-19 cases in Hunt County, compared to the 95 cases reported Nov. 19 and the 50 reported Nov. 12.
Hunt County had recorded a total of 312 deaths attributed to COVID-19, two more than Nov. 19. The statistics were compiled by the state agency Monday afternoon.
Hunt County had reported 8,636 cumulative COVID-19 cases, with 2,497 probable cases, as of Monday.
As of Nov. 4, children 5-11 are included in the total number of people eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the eligible population denominator reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services of those fully vaccinated include all Texans 5 years of age and older.
As of Friday, 42.46% of Hunt County residents eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine were reported as fully vaccinated.
• A COVID-19 vaccine event is continuing in Hunt County via a collaboration between Carevide and community partners at 501 Air Park Avenue in Greenville. Carevide is currently offering the offering Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Pediatric vaccines for children ages 5-11 are not currently available at the event. To schedule your appointment, visit: https://bit.ly/2ZB0lBL
