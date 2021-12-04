The number of active COVID-19 cases in Hunt County declined during the past week with no new deaths attributed to the virus.
A COVID-19 vaccination event remains underway in Greenville.
• The Texas Department of State Health Services indicated there were 95 active COVID-19 cases in Hunt County, compared to the 104 cases reported Nov. 29.
Hunt County had recorded a total of 312 deaths attributed to COVID-19, unchanged since Nov. 29
The statistics were compiled by the state agency Friday afternoon.
Hunt County had reported 8,652 cumulative COVID-19 cases, with 2,514 probable cases, as of Friday.
As of Nov. 4, children 5-11 are included in the total number of people eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the eligible population denominator reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services of those fully vaccinated include all Texans 5 years of age and older.
As of Friday, 42.71% of Hunt County residents eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine were reported as fully vaccinated.
• A COVID-19 vaccine event is continuing in Hunt County via a collaboration between Carevide and community partners at 4311 Wesley Street Suite B (inside Carevide Women's Center). All brands are available and boosters for those who are eligible. Appointments are available and walk-ins are accepted. To schedule an appointment, visit https://bit.ly/2ZB0lBL
Pediatric vaccines for children ages 5-11 are not currently available at the event.
