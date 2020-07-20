More than 12,000 people across Hunt and Rockwall counties have been tested for COVID-19, with almost 12 percent of those tested being confirmed with the virus.
The most recent COVID-19 statistics had not been released as of press time Monday, but the overall statistics in Hunt County continued to show dramatic improvements over the weekend.
Hunt County added 27 more confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday night.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the newest cases included 16 patients from Greenville, three each from Quinlan and Royse City, two from Lone Oak and one each from Caddo Mills, Campbell and Commerce.
Two of the newest cases were reported hospitalized and the remainder were said to be resting at home.
Hunt County had 850 total positive cases of the virus as of Saturday morning. The numbers included 398 current cases, 55 fewer than on Friday morning, with 388 patients recovering at home, 38 fewer than the day before.
Ten people were reported to be in the hospital with the virus Saturday morning.
A total of 444 people had recovered from the virus as of Saturday morning, 82 more than Friday and 196 more than on July 10.
Eight people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19, a number unchanged for more than a week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 4,910 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Monday morning, 28 more than had been reported Saturday.
The Rockwall County Office Of Emergency Management was reporting there were 566 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Friday, with 108 active cases, 441 estimated recoveries and 17 deaths, with 7,259 tests conducted.
The 12,169 total COVID-19 tests reported across Hunt and Rockwall counties had resulted in 1,416 confirmed cases of the virus as of press time Monday, a rate of about 11.62 percent.
Updated totals were to be released Monday night and will be posted online at heraldbanner.com Tuesday morning.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.