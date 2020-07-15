The more than 11,000 COVID-19 tests that have been conducted across Hunt and Rockwall counties have resulted in about 11 percent of the patients being confirmed with the virus.
Hunt County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases Monday night, with another increase in recoveries and a reduction in the number of patients in the hospital also noted.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the newest cases included eight people from Quinlan, five from Greenville, two from Lone Oak and one from Caddo Mills, Celeste and Commerce.
All of the newest cases were reported to be resting at home, except for one patient who was hospitalized.
Hunt County had 782 total positive cases of the virus as of Wednesday morning, including 518 current cases, with 504 patients recovering at home and 14 people in the hospital, one fewer than Tuesday.
A total of 256 people had recovered from the virus, five more than was reported Tuesday.
Eight people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19, a number unchanged for more than a week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 4,600 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Wednesday morning, 36 more than had been reported Tuesday.
The Rockwall County Office Of Emergency Management reported Tuesday evening that the county had 507 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19, 40 more than on Monday night, with 108 active cases, 31 more than the day before. On the other hand, there were a total of 382 people who had reportedly recovered from the virus, nine more than Monday and 24 more since July 10.
The office reported 36 people in Rockwall County hospitals were confirmed with COVID-19 between Monday and Tuesday evenings.
A total of 17 deaths were confirmed because of the virus in Rockwall County.
A total of 6,819 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Rockwall County as of Tuesday evening, 173 more than what was reported Monday and 478 more than what was reported on July 10.
There had been a total of 11,419 COVID-19 tests performed in the two counties as of press time Wednesday, which resulted in 1,291 confirmed cases of the virus, which works out to about 11.3 percent.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.