Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state will stop accepting an additional $300 per week in unemployment benefits for thousands of out-of-work Texans.
Citing a study by the Texas Workforce Commission, Abbott said the Texas Workforce Commission found that the number of unemployed receiving assistance was nearly equal to the number of open jobs in the state, which he estimated at more than one million.
In recent weeks, employers around the country have said they are having a hard time finding employees, especially when it comes to the lower-paying jobs at restaurants and retail stores. Across Greenville and Hunt County help wanted signs are everywhere.
The blame is often placed on generous unemployment benefits in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses have cited the extra $300 per week as a reason they are struggling to hire. An analysis by Bank of America economists found that people who had earned up to $32,000 in their previous jobs can receive as much or more income from jobless aid. Some unemployed people say the extra benefit allows them to take more time to look for work, which can make hiring harder.
“The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott said. “According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the number of job openings in Texas is almost identical to the number of Texans who are receiving unemployment benefits. That assessment does not include the voluminous jobs that typically are not listed, like construction and restaurant jobs. In fact, there are nearly 60 percent more jobs open (and listed) in Texas today than there was in February 2020, the month before the Pandemic hit Texas.”
Business groups applauded the decision by Abbott.
“Today’s announcement is a boon for businesses who are struggling to get back on their feet in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Texas Association of Business CEO Glenn Hamer said in a press release. “By eliminating the federal supplement, employers will be able to fill their job openings and unleash the full might of the Texas economy.”
In Hunt County, there are more than 900 open jobs listed on the state’s Workforce Commission website. More than one-third of those positions were at L3Harris. However, those are only jobs the state has been able to aggregate from online sources. It’s unclear how many jobs are actually available here in Hunt County and across the state.
In Abbott’s announcement, he said there was an equal number of jobs available to the number of people receiving benefits. However, a detailed search of the Workforce Commission’s website found 464,000 openings by eliminating duplicate postings. The Century Foundation, a nonprofit foundation that tracks the impact of unemployment, reported that 1.3 million Texans are still out of work.
In his announcement, Abbott said many of these claims are fraudulent. The press release estimated that nearly 18% of all claims for unemployment benefits during the pandemic are confirmed or suspected to be fraudulent, which totals more than 800,000 claims, worth as much as $10.4 billion, if all claims had been paid.
