Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to reopen Texas’ economy and repeal the state’s mask mandate is being met with praise, especially among anti-mask advocates, and scorn by those who say that the state is nowhere close to being free of the coronavirus pandemic.
During a televised speech Tuesday from a Mexican restaurant in Lubbock, Abbott said the breakthroughs in vaccinations and fewer hospitalizations across the state. The mask repeal will not go into effect until Wednesday.
More than 44,000 Texans have died from the virus over the last year — 4 times the number of people who die in the state from pneumonia or influenza. While Texas, has continued to see significant deaths from the virus, Abbott said the time was right to make the decision to repeal the mask mandate.
“With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus,” Abbott said. “We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100%. Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed.”
Here in Hunt County, the move was met with caution by some community leaders, including the Greenville Independent School District.
“The safety of our students, staff and community members is always our top priority,” this school district said in a statement. “We will continue with the safety protocols (https://bit.ly/3bYNTy8) that have been in place all year, which include masks for students in grades 1-12 and all employees and visitors.”
All of this comes as Texas is set to receive a dose of the newly-approved vaccine from Johnson and Johnson. Vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer has been rolled out across the state.
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced that there should be 300 million doses of the vaccine available — enough for everyone in the U.S. Still, some public health officials have continued to warn about new strains of COVID-19 that have emerged in South Africa and Brazil as being threats here in the U.S. The South African strain has already arrived in Texas.
It was not immediately clear how some businesses would handle the changes. Across the state, pro-business groups lauded the governor’s decision, especially hard-hit restaurants.
“The Texas Restaurant Association thanks Governor Abbott for outlining a plan today that will lift costly business restrictions for most of the state where we are seeing significant improvement in our COVID-19 case, hospitalization, and vaccination numbers,” the Texas Restaurant Association said in a statement. “What was originally planned as a two-week closure to bend the curve has become nearly one year of unprecedented challenges, wreaking havoc on the restaurant industry and families across Texas. For the thousands of local restaurants on the brink of closure and the 167,000 Texans that remain unemployed in our industry alone, there’s finally a light at the end of a very long and dark tunnel.”
On the political front, Abbott’s decision was derided by Democrats, including Beto O’Rourke, who appears to be set to challenge Abbott in the 2022 race for Governor.
“A death warrant for Texans,” O’Rourke Tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. “Add them to the 44,000 killed as he failed to confront the pandemic and botched the vaccine rollout.”
Abbott places plenty of rules into his executive order that also tied the hands of local officials from taking strong actions if the virus flares up again — something that public health officials are concerned about.
Abbott’s order outlined the following:
• If COVID-19 hospitalizations in any of the 22 hospital regions in Texas get above 15% of the hospital bed capacity in that region for seven straight days, a County Judge in that region may use COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
• County Judges may not impose jail time for not following COVID-19 orders nor may any penalties be imposed for failing to wear a face mask.
• If restrictions are imposed at a county level, those restrictions may not include reducing capacity to less than 50% for any type of entity.
