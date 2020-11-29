To say Kelly Current likes to remain busy is quite the understatement.
Current, who serves as the clinical nutrition manager at Hunt Regional Healthcare, is also an Army veteran, a graduate of the prestigious Culinary Institute of America, a Bachelor of Science graduate of Texas Woman’s University as a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN), a member of the Hunt County United Way board, a board member and former president of the Greenville Daybreak Rotary, an advocate for the Twin Rotors Mission and mom to 8-year-old Claire.
For five years, Current has been employed as an RDN at Hunt Regional.
“I love working at the hospital,” Current said during a recent interview. “It is satisfying to get to make a difference. A lot of people don’t know what a registered dietitian nutritionist does. They think of a nutritionist as someone who gives them advice about their diet but [they] do not know what a dietitian is. Not only do I educate about diet, I also tell the doctors how to feed through the nose or through a peg tube or through the veins.
“I know about diets and what people can eat if they have certain diseases. I love food, and I love helping people. It’s rewarding to provide people nutrition when they are not able to do anything for themselves.
“Because of the pandemic, I can’t do food demonstrations now, and I call patients and talk to them over the phone instead of person to person.”
An upbeat advocate of health and well-being, Current makes suggestions to aid folks in discovering new ways to think about food and diet.
“Food is my passion,” she said. “Americans do not eat enough fruits and vegetables, but it is possible to teach the palette to like healthy foods. Diet is a lifestyle.”
Although she was born in Texas, Current grew up in Iowa where she graduated from high school in 2001.
“I joined the Army right away,” she said. “After 9/11, I wanted to serve my country.
“I went overseas to Korea for 15 months. Then I did two tours in Iraq. I served in a Medivac unit where I saw the aftereffects of battle.
“I had always been interested in food and cooking. When the regular cook left, I started doing some cooking in Iraq.”
After completing four years in the Army, Current served in the Air Force Reserve for four years.
“While I was in the Army, I started making plans to attend culinary school,” she said. “Then I was accepted at the Culinary Institute of America at the Hyde Park, New York, campus.
“When I completed my studies, I worked as a chef for a couple of years. But some folks would ask me questions, such as ‘What should I eat because I have diabetes?’ I thought, ‘What’s diabetes?’ Because of my love for food and people, I wanted to know about these diseases and how to help people. I found out that I needed to go to college to become a registered dietitian nutritionist. I feel like God has guided me through all of my steps. I have a servant’s heart.”
Current came to Texas and enrolled at Texas Woman’s University.
“School was a lot more than I expected, but I just kept going,” she said. “Right at the end, I had my daughter Claire. Luckily, her birth was during December break. Claire is the love of my life. I don’t know who I would be without her.”
Eventually, Current came to Greenville to work at Hunt Regional Healthcare.
Fellow Rotarian and licensed master social worker at Hunt Regional Healthcare, Beverly Loss of Wolfe City, said she is impressed with Current’s accomplishments.
“Kelly is just a fantastic person,” Loss said. “She has done hard work to get where she is. In her role as a dietitian at the hospital, she helps as many people as she can. Also, she gives to the community. She was president of the Rotary Club last year and she’s still involved by being on the board of directors this year. She also took a position on the board of the United Way. She’s just doing it all. Most people her age are just for themselves, but she’s right there in the community helping everybody. She doesn’t have to be talked into doing things. She just naturally wants to serve. It is a pleasure to know her.”
With her neighbor and fellow veteran Paula Morgan, Current is working to establish the Twin Rotors Mission, a not-for-profit group to help military veterans in Hunt County. Without membership fees, the Twin Rotors Mission will be open to all veterans.
“Kelly is like a breath of fresh air,” Morgan said. “She is my copilot. I would not be where I am today if not for her encouragement, her passion, her support and her motivation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.