As students at Texas A&M University-Commerce prepare to start a new semester Wednesday, university administration plans to leave it up to faculty members to decide whether their in-person classes will be initially conducted online as an extra precaution against the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
“Daily cases of the Omicron variant in Northeast Texas are increasing,” A&M-Commerce President Dr. Mark Rudin wrote in a letter to students last week. “While many questions remain, several expert projections indicate that Omicron will spike and then potentially recede by the end of January.”
In terms of current active cases of COVID-19, university officials reported Monday that they know of 30 cases among students and 13 among faculty and staff, and that all are said to be currently isolating.
Likewise, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported Sunday that active COVID cases throughout Hunt County were at up to 1,093, a 23.5 percent increase compared to Thursday, Jan. 6, when they stood at at 885.
In his letter, Rudin advised students that the option for professors to conduct their normally in-person classes online is currently only planned for this first half-week of classes, and that faculty who choose that option will notify them via email.
Although testing for COVID-19 is not required by the university, free walk-up testing will still be available for all A&M-Commerce students and staff. The current testing site is at the university’s alumni center, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those who test positive are encouraged to notify the emergency operations center at eoc@tamuc.edu
“Together, we can promote a healthy learning environment and enjoy a successful Spring 2022 semester,” Rudin wrote. “Thank you for your continued flexibility and commitment to excellence in the face of these unique challenges.”
