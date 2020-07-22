With the fall semester at Texas A&M University-Commerce scheduled to start Monday, Aug. 24, the university’s residence halls plan to begin allowing students to move in on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
To help facilitate social distancing, A&M-Commerce is encouraging students to move in at the following times, depending on the first letter of their last name.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
• 8-9 a.m. Last Names Starting with A
• 9:30-10:30 a.m. Last Names Starting with B
• 11 a.m.-noon Last Names Starting with C
• 12:30-1:30 p.m. Last Names Starting with D
• 2-3 p.m. Last Names Starting with E or F
Thursday, Aug. 20
• 8-9 a.m. Last Names Starting with G
• 9:30-10:30 a.m. Last Names Starting with H
• 11 a.m.-noon Last Names Starting with I or J
• 12:30-1:30 p.m. Last Names Starting with K or L
• 2-3 p.m. Last Names Starting with M
Friday, Aug. 21
• 8-9 a.m. Last Names Starting with N, O or P
• 9:30-10:30 a.m. Last Names Starting with Q or R
• 11 a.m.-noon Last Names Starting with S
• 12:30-1:30 p.m. Last Names Starting with T, U or V
• 2-3 p.m. Last Names Starting with W, X, Y or Z
In addition to organizing move-in times by last name, the A&M-Commerce Department of Residential Living and Learning is also centralizing the check-in process instead of having it at each residential hall. Check-in is planned to take place on the previously-mentioned move-in days in Parking Lot 4, which is in front of the Halladay Student Services Building.
To reduce the likelihood of contact with COVID-19, the university is requiring that all students, family members/guests and staff wear masks throughout the move-in process. They are also recommending that each student have a maximum of two family members or guests helping them move in. The department of residential living and learning also encourages people to bring their own carts, dollies and other moving equipment as none will be provided by the university on move-in day.
In preparation for the fall semester, A&M-Commerce has also developed safety precautions and procedures for its “fall return plan.” Those measures include:
• Providing students, faculty and staff with one initial cloth mask (encouraging them to buy or make at least two more).
• Face coverings must be worn when inside buildings or when outside when maintaining a distance of six feet isn’t feasible.
• Hand sanitizer stations will be placed around campus for students, faculty and staff to use.
• Most courses will be able to be taken online, and the university is still ironing out the details on its plans for in-person instruction.
• Departments will be encouraged to clean and disinfect areas in their buildings that need attention.
• Doors, restrooms and other common services will be regularly cleaned with products certified by the CDC to kill viruses.
• Those entering some areas of campus may be required to have their temperature taken. These include: Student Health Services, University Police Department, Children’s Learning Center, Counseling Center, Nursing, Athletics, Student Disability Resources and Services, and the Welcome Center.
• The cafeteria will operate under a reduced capacity, and staff will receive training on how to serve safely during the pandemic.
• So far, the university plans to resume all athletics during the 2020-21 school year.
• All students will be required to complete an online “safe practices training” through their myLeo portal.
For more information about A&M-Commerce’s general COVID-19 safety plans for the fall, visit https://bit.ly/2CSrIvK.
For more information about the check-in/move-in process for the residence halls at A&M-Commerce, visit https://bit.ly/30xi6yJ.
