Onstage at the Texan Theater in downtown Greenville at a recent “Friendlee Live!” show, singer and songwriter Lou Ann Price thrilled the audience by playing her 12-string guitar and singing her repertoire of original tunes. Along with her latest songs “The River Still Runs” and “Somebody Else’s Field,” Price sang the nostalgic playful ballad “Sugar Cane,” the pulsing bluegrass “I’m Falling” (the title cut of her album), the upbeat “I Don’t Know Why” and the patriotic anthem “A Soldier’s Wife” (Price made a recording and a music video featuring “A Soldier’s Wife.”)
An accomplished performer who continues to grace stages throughout our area, Price has been performing all her life.
“I first sang in Vacation Bible School in front of the church when I was 6,” Price said during an interview. “I always loved singing. At Cumby High School, I was in FHA, the Future Homemakers of America. During one special evening, we swore in our officers, and then we did a fashion show with dresses that we had made in Home Economics. Finally, we each had to participate in a talent show. It was a big deal, and everybody looked forward to it. Doing that talent show gave me the real bug for performing.”
The award-winning songwriter and veteran performing artist with a wide-ranging repertoire of country, folk, rock and gospel music continues to entertain throughout North Texas.
“I do my show for fun, and I enjoy writing my own music,” she said. “I’m just kind of concentrating on original stuff. When I write, it’s usually country or folk music. I like to sing all types of music — rock and roll, blues, classic rock and religious music — but when I sit down to write, it almost always comes out with a country kind of flair.”
Price’s favorite country star is also a singer and songwriter.
“Hands down, my favorite is Dolly Parton,” she said. “I would watch her on the Porter Wagner Show all the time. She’s in a class all of her own when it comes to songwriting.”
In November, Price was one of the stars of the blend of country music and comic sketches at the Greenville Theater Works production of “Yee Haw” at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium.
“I sang Patsy Cline and Tammy Wynette songs,” she said. “Because of the pandemic, the show was livesteamed online. Not many people were actually in the auditorium.”
Because of COVID-19, Price has been performing less and usually as a solo act.
“We’re working on a band,” she said. “It’s been a challenge with the pandemic. Some people don’t want to get out for any reason. Now we have it down to a core group, but we’re still looking for a lead guitar player. As soon as we get a lead player nailed down, then we are going to be able to book some shows.
“I’m playing pretty frequently out at the Oaks Country Club, and there’s a quaint little place over in McKinney called the Cocktail Creamery where they have live entertainment every Friday and Saturday night,” she said. “They make ice cream that’s infused with different kinds of alcohol. I’ve played there three or four times, and I have two more dates booked.
“One night this week, I’m playing at the MillHouse Pizzeria and Stage in Garland. They have a live music stage, and I’m going to be opening up for a friend of mine. It’s an unlikely pairing. My friend has a tribute band called ‘The Van Halen Experience.’ But the drummer in the band is also the drummer in my band. He kind of hooked me up with that place.”
Friendlee, who hosts “Friendlee Live!” onstage and online each Wednesday at the Texan Theater, enthusiastically praises Price.
“I’ve followed Lou Ann Price for years,” he said. “I’ve booked her at many venues throughout the area, and she is one of the ladies that I often think about when somebody says, ‘Do you know a lady who could entertain an audience?’ When you ask her to perform, she says, ‘Sure!’
“If I had to sum her up as an individual and her talent, she would be that musical sister that I never had, one that would play music and would be a crowd pleaser. That’s my whole definition of Lou Ann Price. She also values her friends. I’ve told her that I value her friendship, and she gave me a big ol’ ditto back.”
A few years ago, Price became an actress, then a composer and finally the music director for various productions at the University Playhouse at Texas A&M-Commerce.
“I got dragged into the acting thing by Jim Anderson in 2004,” she said. “He asked me, ‘I’ve got an original play, and I need you to write some music, and there’s a role that I think you’d be good in.’ And I said, ‘You know that I have never acted in a play.’ He didn’t seem to care. ‘Naw, you can do it.’ So then I was hooked.
“Anderson’s play was ‘Ruby Rose Rides Again,’ and then he talked me into doing the lead role in ‘Always ... Patsy Cline’ in 2010. I enjoyed doing that play; it was right up my alley. I did have dialogue, but most of what I did was sing Patsy’s songs. It’s the most fun I ever had doing a play.”
A Herald-Banner review praised Price’s performance.
“‘Always ... Patsy Cline’ invites the audience to participate in a sing-a-long, to clap and even get up on the stage. But the principal strength of this show would have to be the chance to see and hear Price’s dead-on interpretation of the rich-voiced songstress who died in 1963.”
After her stint as Patsy Cline, Price served as the music director for other shows, including “In the West” with her band playing Texas-themed music, “Hank Williams: Lost Highway” with Price as the waitress, Roxy, and the bluegrass gospel musical “Sanders Family Christmas” with Price as Vera Sanders in the singing Sanders family.
Price has won several awards for her songwriting. At the Texas Music Awards in Linden, she received the Founder’s Award for Artistic Excellence for her debut album, “I’m Falling.”
“At the Steven Fromholz Memorial Contest, I won first place with a song called ‘I’ll Sing You to Sleep’ that I had written for my husband,” Price said.
The singer/songwriter got the chance to exhibit her musical gifts in Nashville.
“My friend Brad Davis, who has a studio in Commerce, and his manager helped me get on a couple of showcases in Nashville,” Price said. “It was exciting to get to perform in the Bridgestone Arena. It was quite an honor.”
The Grammy-winning musician and producer Davis talked about working with the talented and versatile Price when she recorded in his studio.
“I remember the first time I produced Lou Ann in my studio,” he said. “She was super chill and relaxed and ready to simply have fun. What I didn’t know was that she was a solid soulful singer. Singers come and go, and Lou Ann is very identifiable and able to change and morph her character and style on a dime during a session, and yet she can maintain her own identifiable sound. These are qualities that few ever get a handle on.”
In addition to her musical career, for 34 years Price has been employed in Greenville as a material manager at E-Systems, now L3 Harris.
“My dad also worked there for 43 years,” she said. “It’s a legacy.”
Lou Price Price is married to Morris Price, and she has two grown children, Karli and Zachery. She grew up in Cumby and still lives there, next door to her parents.
“I play piano at my church,” she said. “My son, my dad and I are all on the worship team. My son plays guitar and sings, and my dad plays harmonica. We do that every Sunday. It’s a real blessing to get to do that with my family.”
