Commerce Girl Scout Troop 3060 dedicated its public art installation Saturday at the Commerce Public Library. As their part in the city’s annual Bois d’Arc Bash, the Junior Scouts constructed an almost 15-foot-tall tree which is made entirely out of surplus library books.
After the dedication of “The Book Tree,” the troop members also continued their project by showing visitors how to make bois d’arc apples which will be added to the tree.
Girl Scouts and fifth graders Violet Thomas, G.G. Graham and Vera Wieckos started this challenging endeavor months ago.
“We met all summer to work on this project,” said Scout leader Ashley Bryan. “Our troop was organized during October 2020, and the girls will also receive their one year membership pins at the ceremony.
“We decided to do a Girl Scout ‘Take Action’ project instead of just a community service project. Picking up trash is a short term community service while what we did is more sustainable and keeps going after the project is over.
“This is a little more than the usual ‘Take Action’ project; the girls were working on a Journey badge. They did some different engineering projects before they designed the tree. Each girl will receive three badges for her efforts.”
The scouts discussed using problem solving skills in the process of planning and building “The Book Tree.”
“This is a Girl Scout Action Project that lasts even after our service is finished,” G.G. said. “We used the design process to define the project, then brainstormed on how to solve it. We designed and redesigned until we had a solution. Our idea was to make a tree out of books, and we wanted to encourage more people to visit the library.”
“We built a tree for the library,” Vera said. “Many Thursday afternoons and Saturday mornings were spent creating the tree. We got surplus books from the basement and sorted them by color. We took the books apart, removing the covers and cutting them for tree bark. Then we folded the books’ pages for branches.
“It was a long process, but it was worth it. We wanted the tree to seem as though it grew from the library itself.”
“Because we wanted to do something for the library, we made a tree,” Violet said. “We got started by going to the library basement to find colored surplus books. The books’ spines were cut into strips. We arranged the colors on the tree to look like a rainbow. Moving from one section of the tree trunk to another changes the different color schemes with areas of red, green, blue and purple.”
“The majority of our time was spent folding books,” the scout leader said. “The tree limbs are made of folded book pages that make a half-round shape so that it is three- dimensional.”
Leaves decorate the glass and wall above the tree’s upper limbs.
“The girls sewed two paper leaves together to make a three-dimensional look,” Ashley said. “After the dedication, we will invite visitors to collaborate with us and make bois d’arc apples from books. The process which we will be using includes a rolled paper technique called quilling. The paper has been dyed green.”
Perched on the tree are several animals including a squirrel and an owl. Also, a bird’s nest and an acorn are visible within the branches.
Reusing the surplus books from the library basement made the scouts’ feat both an artistic and a green accomplishment. Recycling books that were long out of circulation (one was dated 1918) shows the scouts’ imaginative and practical resourcefulness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.