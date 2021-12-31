Here’s a list of free COVID-19 testing sites in Greenville. People who want to be tested are urged to call for an appointment:
Quest Diagnostics Greenville
4101 Wesley St. Suite G
903-454-4491
Walmart Neighborhood Market
4715 Wesley St.
903-259-5293
Walgreens
6905 Wesley St.
903-454-7231
Greenville VA Clinic
4006 Wellington St. Suite 100
903-450-1143
CVS
5010 Wesley St.
903-455-1010
Rapha Clinic
2824 Terrell Rd. Suite 2021-12-23
903-494-5505
