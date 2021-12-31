Here’s a list of free COVID-19 testing sites in Greenville. People who want to be tested are urged to call for an appointment:

Quest Diagnostics Greenville

4101 Wesley St. Suite G

903-454-4491

Walmart Neighborhood Market

4715 Wesley St.

903-259-5293

Walgreens

6905 Wesley St.

903-454-7231

Greenville VA Clinic

4006 Wellington St. Suite 100

903-450-1143

CVS

5010 Wesley St.

903-455-1010

Rapha Clinic

2824 Terrell Rd. Suite 2021-12-23

903-494-5505

