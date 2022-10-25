One of the key issues on the Nov. 8 ballot concerns a proposed tax freeze for Hunt County senior citizens and disabled residents.
Listed as Proposition A, the ballot language may be challenging for voters to understand. The legal wording of the proposition is roughly 150 words.
To simplify things for voters, Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall issued a press release, which explains that a “For” vote on the proposition means the voter is in favor of the tax freeze.
In short, if the proposition passes, the owner of a home with a homestead exemption filed with the Hunt County Central Appraisal District would not see their Hunt County property taxes increase if the Appraisal District’s records show they are over 65 or are legally disabled.
The complete press release is available on the Hunt County website at www.huntcounty.net or calling the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.