Hunt County officials reported another 148 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to end last week and added another death attributed to the virus.
An effort was being launched Monday to provide COVID-19 vaccines to long-term care facilities across Texas.
• The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Friday night that the Hunt County Health Department added 112 COVID-19 cases Thursday and 36 more were added on Friday. All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
The latest death was said to be a female, aged 50-64, from Greenville ZIP code 75402, who was first reported with the virus on Dec. 14 and was initially reported to be isolating at home.
The county had reported 3,466 total cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday morning, an increase of 356 cases in one week.
The county’s latest daily report issued Monday indicated there were 705 current cases, with 670 patients isolated at home and 35 people hospitalized. A total of 2,715 people had recovered from the virus in Hunt County.
The Hunt County Health Department was reporting a total of 43 people from Hunt County had died of COVID-19. The number of state-reported deaths was at 72, three more than what was reported Thursday and six more during the past week, and the number of death certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 63.
• CVS Health announced Monday the formal launch of the company’s COVID-19 vaccination program for the more than 40,000 long-term care facilities it partnered with across the country as part of the federal pharmacy program. In Texas, the effort will begin on Dec. 28 in more than 2,000 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, with the company vaccinating more than 275,000 patients through the program.
