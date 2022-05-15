The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends to formally canvass votes cast during the May 7 election during a special session scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St., in Greenville. The meeting will be open to the public and also streamed online via the “Commissioners Court Live Stream” on the county’s website at huntcounty.net
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash is expected to present the election results to the commissioners. A total of 9,632 votes were cast during the election.
Voters rejected the Greenville ISD's proposed bond issue for $169.4 million in facility improvements, with, 1,402 people (56.65%) voting against the bond and 1,073 people (43.35%) voting for it.
In Celeste, a measure calling for the approval of the legal sale of malt beverages (beer) and wine in local stores passed with 105 votes for (78.36%) to 29 votes against (21.64%). Voters in Celeste also approved the reauthorization of the local sales and use tax at the rate of 1/4 of 1 percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repaid of municipal streets. The measure received 115 votes for (86.47%) to 18 votes against (13.53%).
The commissioners are also scheduled Tuesday to issue a proclamation declaring May as Mental Illness and Awareness Month and to hear from Hunt County Fire Marshal Richard Hill concerning a possible variance of the county’s Subdivision and Land Development Regulations on screening of salvage yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.