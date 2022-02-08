The Greenville City Council today is expected to consider approving $50,000 in total disbursements to six local organizations that have applied for city hotel occupancy taxes, better known as HOT taxes.
The amounts come recommended by the city’s Tourism and Convention Advisory Board. The expenditures must promote tourism in Greenville.
The City Council will consider the following recommendations:
-Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum: Requested - $24,000, Recommended – $20,000;
-Greenville Entertainment Series: Requested - $15,000, Recommended – $6,100;
-Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Requested - $9,400, Recommended – $9,400;
-U.S. Police Canine Assoc.: Requested - $3,500, Recommended – $3,000;
-Rotary Club of Greenville: Requested - $10,000, Recommended – $5,000;
-Longhorn Arena Events: Requested - $32,000, Recommended – $6,500.
After a 5 p.m. council work session, the regular council meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center 5501 Business Highway 69.
