The City Council on Tuesday approved an agreement between the police department and the GISD to provide for police K-9 dog services at schools.
The police K-9s are trained to detect narcotics. The school district had been using the canine scent detection services through the Hunt County Sheriff’s Department, but the county no longer offers that service.
The contract for canine services will extend through the current school year and could be renewed for the 2022-23 school year.
Also, the council agreed to extend for six months the required development time of a Cinemark theater as part of a Greenville Retail Center LLC. project. In May 2019, the council approved an economic development agreement between the city and Greenville Retail Center for a development that included multi-family, retail, office, hotel, entertainment and commercial properties. As part of the agreement, the developer agreed to construct a minimum 35,000-square-foot Cinemark movie theater, and the city agreed to fund construction of a road for not more than $4.3 million. The road lies within the city’s long-term thoroughfare program. Because of the industry-wide effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a delay occurred in developing the Cinemark. Under the extension, the commencement date for building the Cinemark is now Nov. 21, 2022.
In other business, the council accepted a $15,000 library grant from the F.L. Young Foundation and a $9,963 grant from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission. The second grant will be used to buy a 3D printer, according to library director John Hayden.
