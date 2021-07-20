With the numbers of COVID-19 cases in Hunt County reportedly on the rise, the Greenville Fire-Rescue Department is urging residents to get vaccinated against the virus.
A statement issued by the department this morning:
Hunt County has seen a surge in residents testing positive for COVID-19 over recent weeks, sitting number #2 in the 19-county region with Covid inpatients.
Greenville Fire Department (GFD) urges you to help us increase the rate of COVID vaccinations in our community. Per the Center for Disease Control (CDC), “98% - 99% of Americans with severe COVID requiring hospitalization are unvaccinated adults.” In addition, “25% of COVID that is circulating in the United States right now is the Delta variant.”
You may get the vaccine at Hunt Regional Medical Partners Urgent Care, located at 3206 Interstate 30, Suite B, in Greenville. Appointments may be scheduled at https://hrmedpartners.org/clinics/urgent-care/ or by calling (903) 408-7979. There is no cost for the vaccinations and everyone 12 years of age and older is now eligible to get a free COVID-19 vaccine.
There are several other ways to find a vaccination provider near you: check with your pharmacy or doctor’s office, text your ZIP Code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233.
For more information, contact Fire Chief Jeremy Powell at (903) 457-2940.
