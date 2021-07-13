The Greenville Chamber isn’t bluffing when it comes to helping benefit area non-profits.
The 2021 Greenville Chamber of Commerce Auction and Casino, with the theme of “Ace In The Hole,” is scheduled starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Emerald Ballroom of Landon Winery, 2216 Johnson Street.
The auction is sponsored by Innovation First and a portion of the proceeds raised during the auction help support the Chamber’s non-profit organizations. The Lone Oak ISD Education Foundation was the winner of the 2020 Non Profit of the Year and the Chamber’s grant award helped fund the equipment necessary to establish an on-site Career and Technical Education Welding Certification program at the high school.
Tickets for the auction include poker chips, food stations, wine/beer, games, the auction and entertainment.
Those wanting more information, or to apply for the grant scholarships can call 903-455-1510 or visit www.GreenvilleChamber.com
