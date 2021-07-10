A lot of people in Hunt County apparently want to keep the manager of the Greenville Brookshire’s store from leaving town.
Wally Jeffers with Hunt County Shared Ministries spoke during a Friday afternoon celebration at the local Brookshire’s, thanking Store Manager Joey Aiken for his 20 years of service and wishing him well on taking over as manager of the Brookshire’s store in Sulphur Springs.
Aiken and his wife Keli, the judge of the 354th District Court, told the crowd gathered during the event they were going to remain living in Hunt County and that Joey Aiken would still be involved in assisting with and supporting local activities.
Shortly after the event, an online petition was begun, asking Brookshire’s to reconsider and to allow Aiken to remain with the Greenville store. The petition had gained close to 1,500 signatures as of 1:45 p.m. Saturday.
A link to the petition is available at https://tinyurl.com/566zbayn
