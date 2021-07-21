Hunt Regional Surgery Center in Greenville celebrated a record number of surgeries in June with a total of 437 procedures. The inpatient and outpatient surgeries represented the largest number of surgeries ever performed in a single month at Hunt Regional Medical Center.
The hospital broke ground in February on a two-floor, 31,000-square-foot expansion that will house Hunt Regional’s women’s and surgical services, featuring 21 new patient rooms.
The organization currently offers general and specialty surgeries, including robotic-arm assisted orthopedic surgery, urologic surgery, gynecologic surgery, gastrointestinal procedures, and many other surgical offerings.
“Statistically, when an OR is at 80% utilization, it has outgrown its space and ability to meet the demands of the community,” said surgical services director, Stacy Stevens, MSN, RN.
Hunt Regional’s surgery center currently operates at 85% capacity or greater. The expansion will allow for continued population and patient growth as well as new providers and services.
“With the added surgical suites, we will be ready to continue to meet the growing demands of the community,” she said.
The expansion will provide space for emergency and scheduled surgeries by increasing operating rooms from five to eight with space for an additional two more as demand increases. The expansion will also double endoscopy procedure space, expand recovery rooms and service support areas, and provide renovations to the existing surgical unit.
