Hunt Regional Healthcare has issued a letter to the residents of Hunt County and the surrounding area of North Texas, urging them to receive vaccinations against COVID-19. The letter is presented verbatim below:
July 15, 2021
Hello,
We are writing collectively as the medical staff leadership of Hunt Memorial Hospital District to implore the residents of Hunt and surrounding counties to get the COVID vaccination as soon as possible.
The State of Texas is experiencing a rise in COVID infections. On June 27, the State reported 1428 active cases—our lowest rate since April 14, 2020. In just two weeks, that number has increased by 47% and continues to rise. Hospitals in surrounding states are already seeing localized surges. Last July, we saw our first surge in Texas with numbers that went from 2,000 to 10,000 in just six weeks. We all know the life-altering course that followed.
When we began the fight against COVID-19 in 2020, the world was unprepared. As a medical community, we were uncertain what we were dealing with or how to best approach the disease. We are no longer unprepared. We have scientific evidence and real-world experience that tells us exactly what we need to do to stop another surge in Hunt County.
In caring for people with COVID on a daily basis, we have directly seen the devastating impact severe COVID illness has on our patients and their families. Getting vaccinated doesn’t just prevent personal illness, it also prevents illness in others. The larger the unvaccinated population, the better chance that COVID-19 has of gaining a foothold in the community once again. This is also how variants develop and breakthrough cases happen.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 99% of patients who require hospitalization for severe COVID illness are unvaccinated. Furthermore, new variants of the virus that are more contagious are rapidly spreading in the United States. As of July 14, Hunt Regional Medical Center had a 14.84% lab-confirmed COVID hospitalization rate, none of which were vaccinated. At this point, nearly every COVID death, especially among adults, is entirely preventable.
COVID vaccination rates in Hunt County remain lower than the state and national average. Hunt County resident demographic data as of July 12, 2021 reflect that 33.2% of individuals aged 12 and older and 60.97% of individuals aged 65 and older are fully vaccinated (Texas Department of State Health Services). COVID vaccinations are safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 disease, especially severe illness and death.
You may have read reports of vaccine side effects. These are rare and normal and are usually the result of an underlying patient allergy. Any vaccine carries the risk of side effects. Just like the risks that surgery, heart attack treatment, cancer therapy, and other medical intervention carries, we receive them because the minute risks outweigh the great benefits. We press forward because we are scientists and medical professionals who have done the research and who want the best outcomes for our patients.
COVID vaccination is the single most important action you can take to proactively prevent the occurrence, severity and mortality of COVID. Two weeks after you are fully vaccinated, you can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by regulations. All people regardless of their vaccination status should frequently perform hand hygiene and stay home when sick.
We are calling on you to help us stop the spread of this preventable disease. We strongly encourage you to take proactive action now by getting a COVID vaccine. COVID vaccines are widely accessible. The CDC vaccine finder website may be accessed at https://www.vaccines.gov. In Hunt County, the following organizations are providing COVID vaccinations:
Hunt Regional Medical Partners Urgent Care located at 3206 Interstate 30 W Suite B in Greenville. Appointments may be scheduled at https://hrmedpartners.org/clinics/urgent-care/ or by calling 903-408-7979.
Super 1 Pharmacy
Brookshire Pharmacy
The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy
CVS Pharmacy
Walgreens Pharmacy
Signed,
The Hunt Memorial Hospital District Medical Executive Committee:
Dr. Asif Khattak, M.D., Chief of Staff, Neonatology
Dr. Ehab Faheid, M.D., Chief of Staff-elect, Medicine
Dr. James Sandin, M.D., Chief Medical Officer
Dr. Roger Belbel, D.O., Department Chair, Cardiovascular Services
Dr. Lynn Rea, M.D., Department Chair, Emergency Medicine
Dr. Lori R. Allembaugh, D.O., Department Chair, Pediatrics
Dr. Bindhu Oommen, M.D., Department Chair, Surgery
Dr. Moushira Ebrahim, M.D., Department Chair, Pathology
Dr. Syed Hamid, M.D., Department Chair, Medicine
Dr. Malissia Zapata, M.D., Department Chair, Obstetrics and Gynecology
Dr. Michael Sze, M.D. Department Co-Chair, Radiology
Dr. Richard Ozmun, M.D. Department Co-Chair, Radiology
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.