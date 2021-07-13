Hunt County residents came to the Greenville Municipal Auditorium Tuesday night to learn more about the proposed implementation of an Emergency Services District for most of the county’s fire departments.
The district, also referred to as an ESD, would involve the establishment of a tax rate connected to the district.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court hosted a public hearing on the issue, the second and final session scheduled and one which is legally required to be presented before the commissioners vote on whether to call for the election.
The commissioners would be required to make their decision about whether to add the measure onto the November ballot at the first regular session after the public hearing, which would be July 27.
A full story is being prepared for Thursday’s edition of the Herald-Banner.
