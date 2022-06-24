The City of Greenville has hired Christopher Smith, assistant chief deputy for Dallas County Sheriff’s Department as its new police chief, the city announced late Friday afternoon.
Smith began his career in law enforcement in 1989 as a detention officer and he has worked for the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department for 33 years.
During this time, Smith has served in various divisions within the department, including jailer, deputy sheriff, sergeant, lieutenant, and captain. He was recently promoted in 2020.
Smith received his Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Lamar University. He has attended the International Enforcement Administration School of Police Management and is an FBI National Academy graduate. Smith also holds a Master Peace Officer certification, Master Jailer certification, Basic TCOLE Instructor certification, and Firearms Instructor certification.
Smith’s father made the U.S. Army his career and retired as a lieutenant colonel.
Both Smith and his brother went on to become career law enforcement officers. He is proud to come from a family of service to the community. This year, Smith celebrates 33 years in law enforcement.
“We are pleased to have Christopher join our leadership team. We are confident that he will continue to lead the department with encouragement, strength, compassion, and leadership,” the city said in a statement.
