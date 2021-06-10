After navigating Hunt Regional Medical Center through its most challenging years, hospital President and CEO Richard Carter has decided to retire.
Carter has led Hunt Regional Medical Center since 1996 and will remain with the hospital until December. Hunt Memorial Hospital District Board has begun searching for Carter's replacement.
"This past year was a period characterized as one of the most traumatic in our country," Carter said via a hospital press release. "However, our hospital was able to rally around each other, identify the key priorities, develop creative solutions and as a result, we not just survived, we thrived. I expect Hunt Regional to continue this pursuit and achievement of excellence while I am here and following my departure. We have so much to be thankful for: a purpose that supports the growth of us as caregivers and individuals and a vision to provide for a group of citizens that call on us every day for support."
With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Hunt Regional Medical Center has suffered through trying to manage the impact of COVID-19 while continuing normal operations.
At times, the hospital treated as many as 70 COVID-19 patients, sometimes requiring hospitalizations that lasted weeks.
Carter began his employment with Hunt Regional in February of 1996. Before moving to Greenville, he was employed with Quorum Health Resources in Franklin, North Carolina.
"I have been the joyful leader of this wonderful organization since 1996 and I can truthfully state, it has been my honor and pleasure," Carter said. "I believe the organization is steadfast, in a strong competitive position and this will provide time for me to focus more on faith, family, travel and completing my life list."
During his tenure at Hunt Regional, healthcare in Hunt County has experienced material growth throughout the organization including the addition of the Lou and Jack Finney Cancer Center, the area’s only Level III Neonatal Intensive Care unit, freestanding emergency departments in Commerce and Quinlan, expansion to the hospital’s surgery center, the addition of a state-of-the art cath lab, a nationally certified cardiac rehabilitation program, development of Medical Partners physician clinics, construction and expansion of inpatient care, technological advances, growth in therapy services, and numerous other advances on behalf of the community.
